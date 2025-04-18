Critics get honest about 'Ransom Canyon'

Critics have given their verdict on Netflix’s new Western drama, Ransom Canyon, which is anything but good.



Based on Jodi Thomas’s book series, the reviewers slam the cowboy show for failing to make a hit show like Paramount’s hit drama Paramount.

The Hollywood Reporter opines, “It is featureless and formulaic, happy to borrow just a fraction of your attention while you mostly focus on other things."

While AV Club writes, “Maybe Ransom Canyon’s more vibey elements are all that matter to the show’s intended audience anyway. Maybe they just want to see a tasteful amount of kissing and skin with a Western overlay and some good tunes.”

“This inadvertently hilarious cowboy romance is no Yellowstone. It is full of preposterously-named characters and duff dialogue," The Telegraph pens.

“It takes more than a sad sap story, a couple of Stetsons and a ‘yee-haw’ to make a Yellowstone competitor," the review in The USA Today said.

Variety notes, “When it comes down to it, Ransom Canyon doesn’t offer anything viewers haven’t seen or experienced on television.”

Ransom Canyon is streaming on Netflix.