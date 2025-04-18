Prince Harry's ‘pointless life' after Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince Harry is living a life of misery as he wastes his talents after marriage, says an expert.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in California, is playing second fiddle to his wife, Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "It's most unfortunate, the whole thing, really - he was trained to do exactly that sort of work and does it very well.”

"And the fact that he's sort of isolated from it just means that he's leading a rather pointless existence."

He said: "He's probably something of a liability because even if he does go over there and do something, the questions are always going to be 'what's Meghan up to?'"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.