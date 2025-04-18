Photo: Dua Lipa interested in new roles after 'Argylle' acting debut: Report

Dua Lipa reportedly sees a future in acting industry after making her mark as a Grammy-winning songbird.

As fans will be aware, Dua Lipa made her acting debut in the spy thriller Argylle after making her cameo in Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie.

A new source privy to Life & Style teased, “Dua’s done some acting and wants to do more so Reba is also throwing around the idea of having her come on as a guest star on the next season of her sitcom.”

Referring to Reba Mcentire, who recently shared her take on Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, the source continued, “They haven’t started filming yet so there’s room to get her involved, even if it’s just for a small part.”

It has been previously claimed that Dua Lipa has been eyeing to make waves in the film industry for quite some time.

Following her role in the spy thriller movie, co-starring Henry Cavill, a source told The Sun, “Dua’s received a tonne of scripts and is most interested in taking on the serious drama that will receive Oscars buzz.”

“She wants to really start pursuing acting,” the source addressed.

“She is planning to set up her own TV and film production company so she and her team can option stories she believes in and take them to market with bigger studios,” the source remarked in conclusion.