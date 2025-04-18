 
Geo News

Ben Affleck makes rare comment about pal Matt Damon

Ben Affleck speaks out on Matt Damon’s new look for ‘The Odyssey’

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Ben Affleck makes rare comment about pal Matt Damon
Ben Affleck makes rare comment about pal Matt Damon

Ben Affleck has made a rare comment about his longtime pal Matt Damon.

Speaking with Access Hollywood on Thursday at the premier of his new movie The Accountant 2, Ben joked about Matt’s latest body transformation.

As Ben is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s new movie The Odyssey, his topless photo from the set was released recently.

Discussing the picture that showed The Last Duel star flaunting his abs, Ben admitted that it’s not easy building muscles at their age.

He went on to joke, “You see, this is the face that's like, they just told him that there were photographers out there so he's like 'I'm flexing my abs, are you watching me? Take my picture!'”

“I have to say, I have to give him respect. As you get on in life, it's less and less easy to do this, as I can tell you, and he is getting it done,” Ben noted, hilariously adding, “And I'm a little bit — yeah, I don't like it, I feel like he's upstaging me, but what are you gonna do?”

It is worth mentioning that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends since childhood. 

Keanu Reeves to rock the Coachella stage
Keanu Reeves to rock the Coachella stage
Meghan Markle appears unfazed as she shares new message on ‘love' video
Meghan Markle appears unfazed as she shares new message on ‘love'
Florence Pugh reveals major career shift plan
Florence Pugh reveals major career shift plan
Amal Clooney seeing red over George's bond with Jennifer Lopez
Amal Clooney seeing red over George's bond with Jennifer Lopez
Prince William shocks Royal family as he takes huge step leaving Charles 'embarrassed'
Prince William shocks Royal family as he takes huge step leaving Charles 'embarrassed'
Jennifer Garner takes meaningful initiative on her 53rd birthday video
Jennifer Garner takes meaningful initiative on her 53rd birthday
Prince Harry vows to stand by Meghan Markle amid rising public criticism
Prince Harry vows to stand by Meghan Markle amid rising public criticism
King Charles shares fearsome health update outside Church with ‘adorable' Lilibet
King Charles shares fearsome health update outside Church with ‘adorable' Lilibet