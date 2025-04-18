Ben Affleck makes rare comment about pal Matt Damon

Ben Affleck has made a rare comment about his longtime pal Matt Damon.

Speaking with Access Hollywood on Thursday at the premier of his new movie The Accountant 2, Ben joked about Matt’s latest body transformation.

As Ben is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s new movie The Odyssey, his topless photo from the set was released recently.

Discussing the picture that showed The Last Duel star flaunting his abs, Ben admitted that it’s not easy building muscles at their age.

He went on to joke, “You see, this is the face that's like, they just told him that there were photographers out there so he's like 'I'm flexing my abs, are you watching me? Take my picture!'”

“I have to say, I have to give him respect. As you get on in life, it's less and less easy to do this, as I can tell you, and he is getting it done,” Ben noted, hilariously adding, “And I'm a little bit — yeah, I don't like it, I feel like he's upstaging me, but what are you gonna do?”

It is worth mentioning that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends since childhood.