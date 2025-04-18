Photo: Katie Price recalls sad experience related to differently abled son Harvey

Katie Price reveals son Harvey's sentiments before returning to college.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, Katie recently took to Snapchat and recalled a “difficult and upsetting” journey.

In the video clip, Katie revealed that sending her special son Harvey was one the most difficult experience for her as a mother.

“Now that was very difficult, it was really upsetting,” she began and expressed, “Harvey just did not want to go back to college.”

“I'm surprised I've still got a car left. He was literally gonna go for the car. It is so sad when your son just doesn't wanna go to college and just wants to be with you all the time,” the source continued.

For those unversed, Katie’s 21-year-old son is blind, autistic, and has septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability.

He is also one of the 2000 people in the UK with Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder.

Prader-Willi syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that cause life-threatening obesity in children.

The syndrome affects many aspects of the person's life, including eating, behavior and mood, physical growth, and intellectual development,” according to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Before concluding the clip, she expressed, “That's why I can't wait for him to come home near us but the place we have got for him is not ready yet, maybe in May,” remarking, “So yeah, it is heartbreaking.”