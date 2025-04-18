Taylor Swift tour 2026: Apology sought after fans get excited

The event planner for "The Galt House’s 12th Unbridled Eve Derby Gala" has issued an apology to Taylor Swift fans for getting them excited about her 2026 tour.

"In the most recent Unbridled Eve press release, we inadvertently listed one of our auction items as a “Signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concert tickets during her upcoming 2026 tour.” Our deepest apologies for getting the Swifties excited, but it should have said “Guitar signed by Taylor Swift and two tickets for a concert during her next tour”. We have no knowledge whatsoever of when that tour will occur."

According to the US media, Taylor Swift does not have 2026 tour plans in the works.

After the press release was issued, fans thought that the the singer was getting ready to announce a new tour after the charity listed a “signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concert tickets during her upcoming 2026 tour” as an auction item.



