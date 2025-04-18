 
Geo News

Taylor Swift tour 2026: Apology sought after fans get excited

Taylor Swift does not have 2026 tour planned

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 18, 2025

Taylor Swift tour 2026: Apology sought after fans get excited

The event planner for "The Galt House’s 12th Unbridled Eve Derby Gala" has issued an apology to Taylor Swift fans for getting them excited about her 2026 tour.

"In the most recent Unbridled Eve press release, we inadvertently listed one of our auction items as a “Signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concert tickets during her upcoming 2026 tour.” Our deepest apologies for getting the Swifties excited, but it should have said “Guitar signed by Taylor Swift and two tickets for a concert during her next tour”. We have no knowledge whatsoever of when that tour will occur."

Taylor Swift tour 2026: Apology sought after fans get excited

According to the US media, Taylor Swift does not have 2026 tour plans in the works.

After the press release was issued, fans thought that the the singer was getting ready to announce a new tour after the charity listed a “signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concert tickets during her upcoming 2026 tour” as an auction item.


Noah, Tish Cyrus take initiate to put aside family rift
Noah, Tish Cyrus take initiate to put aside family rift
King Charles protected with big move amid security concerns
King Charles protected with big move amid security concerns
Katy Perry faces backlash over doll launch post space flight: Report
Katy Perry faces backlash over doll launch post space flight: Report
Meghan Markle's Hollywood outreach suffers due to Kate Middleton's ties video
Meghan Markle's Hollywood outreach suffers due to Kate Middleton's ties
Lana Del Rey treats fans to new song ‘Bluebird'
Lana Del Rey treats fans to new song ‘Bluebird'
Emilio Estevez gets honest about reuniting with 'The Breakfast Club' cast after years
Emilio Estevez gets honest about reuniting with 'The Breakfast Club' cast after years
Prince Andrew breaks cover after shocking claims by accuser Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew breaks cover after shocking claims by accuser Virginia Giuffre
Truth about Prince William, Kate Middleton's behind the scenes dynamic revealed video
Truth about Prince William, Kate Middleton's behind the scenes dynamic revealed