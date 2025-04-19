Photo: Hugh Jackman takes jibes at Ryan Reynolds: 'One little gripe'

Hugh Jackman recently talked about his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds.

In a new report of DailyMail.com, Hugh claimed that even though he “loved” shooting the flick, he does have “one little gripe.”

He then shared that he was left out of the Marvel film's musical number, otherwise he had the “time of my life” while filming the movie.

“Don't tell Ryan,” he joked.

“Now that's fine, I don't need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer. And when I see the script, I see that the scene that I'm not in is the opening sequence which is a dance number to an NSYNC song by Ryan,” he added.

“I'm like, the one scene I'm not in has dance. Now Ryan, he's very talented, but dancing?” he laughed.

Conclusively, he revealed that Ryan did not do the dance sequence himself and shared, “There is no way I would try and match Ryan's dance double Nick Pauley... because the guy's like 25 years old.”