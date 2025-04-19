Photo: Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?

Khloe Kardashian recently made a rare confession about her love life.

Recently, the American socialite appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During this chat, Khloe was asked by Alex Cooper, the show host, what she would do if she were dating someone, and then she finds “out he once hooked up with one of your sisters.”

Khloe answered the question by saying, “You want to know what’s crazy? The older we get, the pool gets smaller.”

She explained, “I don’t know. I think if I was 20, I would probably be like, ‘That’s a deal-breaker,’ but now I’m like, ‘Do we need to talk about it? We’re good, right?’ I don’t know. Is that incestual?”

Nonetheless, she admitted that she would “draw the line” if that person has had a child with one of her sisters.

“We’re not sharing baby daddies,” she clarified and noted, “but I don’t know, if you slept with someone 20 years ago, what the f*** am I supposed to do? It’s hard out here. I wouldn’t care if it was me.”

In conclusion, she seemingly referred to Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian’s alleged affair and remarked, “Let’s say Kim [Kardashian] or whoever was single was like, “Oh, I met this guy,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I f***** him when I was 20, but it’s fine.’ I wouldn’t care.”