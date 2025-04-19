 
Geo News

Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez tied the knot in December 2012

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 19, 2025

Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage
Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage

Zach Gilford has parted ways with his wife, Kiele Sanchez, after 12 years of marriage.

As per TMZ, the Criminal Minds star filed for divorce from Kiele on Friday, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.

The 43-year-old actor is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two kids - Zeppelin, 7, and Revel, 4

For those unversed, Zach tied the knot with Kiele in December 2012.

Their wedding photographer recently recalled their big day during an interview with ABC.

“Man, that guy [Plemons] can play guitar,” said Jonas Peterson. “He's in a band called Cowboy and Indian and they were good - very good! [Gilford and Sanchez] are the most normal people in the world.”

"They are the most in-love couple you'll ever see. It's really amazing,” added the photographer.

Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' ‘The White Lotus'
Tom Felton praises Jason Isaacs' ‘The White Lotus'
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement about Prince William amid new update on King Charles abdication
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter's birthday, honours late son
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates daughter's birthday, honours late son
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps'
Dolly Parton reveals shocking night ritual before she ‘sleeps'
Beyonce, Jay Z ditching USA for UK for THIS reason
Beyonce, Jay Z ditching USA for UK for THIS reason
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin in bad place amid marital woes: Source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's foundation talks about 'building bridges'
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?
Khloe Kardashian addresses Kim Kardashian, Travis Barker's affair in rare statement?