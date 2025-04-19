Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez call it quits after 12 years of marriage

Zach Gilford has parted ways with his wife, Kiele Sanchez, after 12 years of marriage.

As per TMZ, the Criminal Minds star filed for divorce from Kiele on Friday, citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.

The 43-year-old actor is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two kids - Zeppelin, 7, and Revel, 4

For those unversed, Zach tied the knot with Kiele in December 2012.

Their wedding photographer recently recalled their big day during an interview with ABC.

“Man, that guy [Plemons] can play guitar,” said Jonas Peterson. “He's in a band called Cowboy and Indian and they were good - very good! [Gilford and Sanchez] are the most normal people in the world.”

"They are the most in-love couple you'll ever see. It's really amazing,” added the photographer.