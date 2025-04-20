Johnny Depp ready for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' return

Johnny Depp is reportedly in "advanced" talks to reprise his role in a new Pirates of the Caribbean project.

A senior executive has revealed that a script is already in place, a UK website Express reported.

"The door will be wide open for more future episodes for Johnny, despite everything he has been through," the source said referring to Disney's boycotting of the actor, 61, after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused the father-of-two of domestic abuse.

The actor-musician also recently got featured in a photo for the upcoming movie Day Drinker, which was released this week.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that the film had started production, featuring Depp and Penélope Cruz, who have shared the screen in projects like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Madelyn Cline, breakout actor in Netflix's Outer Banks, also stars in it.

Depp returned to the movie-making scene last year with a role in Jeanne du Barry.