Sir Elton John ‘might have’ duet with Madonna

Sir Elton John and Madonna might just treat the music industry with a duet.

Jake Shears, a close pal of the Rocket Man hitmaker revealed to Nick Grimshaw on the Sidetracked podcast if there is a possibility of a collaboration between Elton and the Material Girl singer.

"All I’m going to say is that the things up Elton’s sleeves are incredible. He’s got a fantastic sleeve that he might have things up,” he responded.

This comes after Madonna revealed that the she and the iconic 78-year-old musician had put aside their differences after years of feuding, revealing that Elton even had a song written for her.

The 66-year-old opened up about this after she watched the Hakuna Matata talent perform on Saturday Night Live.

Taking to her official Instagram, Madonna wrote, "I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different, to stand out, to take the road less travelled. In fact, it was essential.”

She continued, "Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go.”

"I’m grateful we can move forward. I’m increasingly distressed by all the divisiveness in our world at the moment,” Madonna concluded, referring to the tense bond she has had with Sir Elton John.