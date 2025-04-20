Kate Middleton's turning bag of mixed emotions over Prince Louis

Prince Louis’ upcoming birthday appears to be a bag of mixed emotions for Kate Middleton, despite her “baby” being slated to turn seven this year.

For those unversed, the prince will celebrate his big day on April 23rd, and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes it’ll be a big day for nostalgia.

“Being the youngest is often something of a privilege. You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the lastborn,” the expert began by saying.

According to The MIrror, she even referenced Kate’s nickname for her “Lou Bugs” and admitted that there may be some stark contrasts in his upbringing as “Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George.”

After all, “She and William are very experienced parents and I’m sure they love all three kids equally – but probably in different ways. George because he’s the firstborn and has a destiny to fulfil, Charlotte because she’s the only girl, and Louis because he’s the youngest.”

In the eyes of Ms Bond King Charles probably holds similar views and may see Prince Louis for much of his big day as “I think Charles cherishes every moment he can spend with the children, and that’s possibly one reason why he spends more time at Windsor nowadays. I’m sure Louis loves having his grandpa read to him and tell him stories, and he’ll no doubt be thoroughly spoiled on his birthday.”

For those unversed with the origin of ‘Lou Bugs’ it was first revealed to the public during the family’s 2023 The Big Help Out outing, and a second time in a video celebrating the end of Kate’s chemotherapy journey.