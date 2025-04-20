 
Princess Anne repeats THIS outfit for Easter 2025

Anne was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence at Easter Sunday service

April 20, 2025

Princess Anne has repeated her outfit for this year’s Easter.

On April 20, King Charles, and Queen Camilla led other members of the royal family for the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

For the service, Anne, wife of Sir Timothy Laurence, wore a green printed coat which she has worn five other times before.

As reported by Town & Country, Anne wore the coat at the Cheltenham Festival in 2012 and 2020, presenting medals to troops in 2013, Christmas Day 2016, and Commonwealth Day in 2023.

She styled the coat with slouchy black boots, a matching hat, and a brooch pinned to the lapel. Anne was captured speaking with the Dean of Windsor after her arrival at the church.

It is worth mentioning that Princess Royal was joined by Sir Timothy Laurence at the Easter service.

Moreover, there was also a rare appearance by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson especially due to the ongoing of Duke of York with his brother King Charles.

