Why Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis different from all children

Kate Middleton wants to keep things different with both of her sons

Lifestyle News Desk
April 21, 2025

Kate Middleton has different parenting styles for both her sons, it is explained.

The Princess of Wales, who mother Prince George and Prince Louis, is more lenient with her younger one.

Fomer BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond says: “Being the youngest is often something of a privilege. You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the lastborn.

“Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with George. She and William are very experienced parents and I’m sure they love all three kids equally – but probably in different ways. George because he’s the firstborn and has a destiny to fulfil, Charlotte because she’s the only girl, and Louis because he’s the youngest.”

Speaking further of King Charles’ behaviour, the expert added: “I think Charles cherishes every moment he can spend with the children, and that’s possibly one reason why he spends more time at Windsor nowadays. I’m sure Louis loves having his grandpa read to him and tell him stories, and he’ll no doubt be thoroughly spoiled on his birthday.”

