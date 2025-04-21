King Charles strategic plan to bring back Prince Andrew laid bare

Prince Andrew is gradually coming back to Royal life, claims an expert.



The Duke of York, who attended the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel today alongside King Charles, is supporting the family in a show of unity.

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: “Charles still loves his brother and he doesn’t want him to be completely outcast”.

He added: "It was very much a show of family unity.

"He’s not totally out in the cold, but I think it’s too early to say it’s any kind of comeback for him."

But he went on: “It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure that there is no future for the Duke of York.

The expert added: "He doesn’t believe he can make a comeback, and there is, I’m told, quite a lot of friction between them.

"It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew today that William wasn’t there.”