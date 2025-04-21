 
Geo News

King Charles strategic plan to bring back Prince Andrew laid bare

Prince Andrew future with the Royal duties in King Charles’ reign laid bare

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Prince Andrew is gradually coming back to Royal life, claims an expert.

The Duke of York, who attended the Easter Service at St George’s Chapel today alongside King Charles, is supporting the family in a show of unity.

Royal expert Phil Dampier tells The Sun: “Charles still loves his brother and he doesn’t want him to be completely outcast”.

He added: "It was very much a show of family unity.

"He’s not totally out in the cold, but I think it’s too early to say it’s any kind of comeback for him."

But he went on: “It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure that there is no future for the Duke of York.

The expert added: "He doesn’t believe he can make a comeback, and there is, I’m told, quite a lot of friction between them.

"It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew today that William wasn’t there.”

Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare video
Prince Andrew ‘restricted' body language at Easter service laid bare
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley make bold move with new romance reveal
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene
Gabriel Macht opens up about 'full circle moment' during 'Suits LA' scene
Why Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis different from all children video
Why Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis different from all children
Prince William feelings over Prince Andrew's Easter show spilt video
Prince William feelings over Prince Andrew's Easter show spilt
Emma Slater, Alan Bernsten seemingly debut relationship with bold move
Emma Slater, Alan Bernsten seemingly debut relationship with bold move
Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates her son's first easter with sweet snap
Eminem's daughter Hailie celebrates her son's first easter with sweet snap
Who wore it better? Victoria Beckham takes style cues from Nicola Peltz
Who wore it better? Victoria Beckham takes style cues from Nicola Peltz