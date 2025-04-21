 
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Easter service

The Prince and Princess of Wales were absent from a traditional service attended by the royal family

Abdul Hafeez
April 21, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Easter service

Prince William and Kate Middleton were nowhere to be seen when the British Royal Family gathered at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday for the traditional Easter Matins service.

Their absence from the traditional service raised some eyebrows, with critics questioning their decision to skip the traditional service.

While the future king and queen had their own reasons for not joining the royal family, it has been learnt that Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Easter service at St Mary's Church at Sandringham.

A report said that the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also joined their parents for the service.

The couple were also joined by Middletons, according to a report which could not be independently confirmed. 

The Kensington Palace, however, did not issue any statement on the couple's Sunday activities.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a family break and according to the British media they skipped the traditional Easter Matins service because they chose to spend time with their kids. 

 

