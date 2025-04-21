 
Geo News

Kathryn Hahn recalls iconic improv bit from 'Parks and Recreation'

Amy Poehler and Kathryn Hahn recalled filming the iconic poncho scene in 'Parks and Recreation'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 21, 2025

Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Kathryn Hahn are taking a trip down memory lane.

Hahn appeared on the Inside Out star’s podcast Good Hang With Amy Poehler and the duo laughed about the child protective poncho Hahn’s character Jen wore to Poehler and Adam Scott's characters’ child-filled house in the show.

When Adam ask her why she’s wearing a poncho, she replies: “Every surface in your house is sticky.”

Reminiscing about the poncho, Poehler remarked, "It's like Batman's cape.”

Hahn made the scene more funny and memorable with a touch of improv when she gets up and does a model-like spin after a child runs past her carrying a paint brush. Poncho! she remarks.

Hahn explained the scene and her improv bit, telling Poehler, "I wore a plastic poncho so that I wouldn't get any sticky fingers or crap all over me."

She shared that she did the spin "just to make you guys laugh," and blurted out "poncho!"

"I didn't have any idea it was going to be anything. I just swung my arms and said 'poncho! Poncho!' and it really has become a thing. That was the best — just wanting to make you guys laugh," Kathryn Hahn recalled. 

