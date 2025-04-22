Miley Cyrus remains nonchalant as dad Billy Ray moves on

Miley Cyrus just spent some quality time after her father, Billy Ray Cyrus started dating Elizabeth Hurley.

The 32-year-old Grammy winning singer was spotted by Daily Mail, all smiles, wearing a loose fitted brown sweater.

She was seen stepping into a car with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, who kept a low profile by wearing dark sunglasses.

Miley had her blonde hair styled in an effortless and messy bun on the top of her head and short bangs loosely falling on her forehead.

The Flowers hitmaker tied her casual look together with soft make-up, a neutral lip colour and a diamond necklace, along with framed glasses and several earrings.

It is also pertinent to mention that she and her boyfriend have kept their almost four-year-long relationship, away from the spotlight, though the couple did attend the Oscars together this year.

Miley Cyrus’s outing comes after her estranged father, Billy Ray went Instagram official with his relationship to Elizabeth Hurley.

In the joint post uploaded, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker could be seen planting a kiss at the TV personality’s cheek, with the caption: “Happy Easter (red heart emoji).”