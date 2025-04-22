 
Critics get honest about 'Andor' season two

The rating of season two of 'Andor' is revealed on Rotten Tomatoes

Lifestyle News Desk
April 22, 2025

Ahead of season two of Andor, critics seem to give their full marks to the Star Wars show.

Judging from the rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s a strong 97% increase over season one, which was 96%.

Though it’s possible the rating may change, given that it’s based on early reviews, the series appears to deliver another hit season.

But Vivien Lyra Blair, who plays young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, has ruled out her appearance in the upcoming season two.

"Some people have talked about cameos in Andor. I, unfortunately, don't have anything in Andor Season 2, so you will not be seeing me there," she told Collider.

Diego Luna, the leading star in Andor, recently shared his last words with his character at the second season premiere at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre.

“I said goodbye to this character when we wrapped,” I had a beautiful opportunity to talk to the crew, to talk to the cast. [Creator] Tony Gilroy gave these beautiful words, we had a drink, we hugged, we cried. I’m going to miss this family," the actor concluded.

