Meghan Markle longtime friend shares more personal side of Duchess’ life

Meghan Markle’s longtime friend and photographer, Jake Rosenberg, offered a rare glimpse into her personal life.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Rosenberg shared behind-the-scenes moments from their recent photo shoots.

Rosenberg, who worked with Meghan for her lifestyle brand As Ever, said shooting with the Duchess of Sussex feels more like spending time with a friend than a formal production.

“She has a way of [adding] a personal touch on so many different facets of her life,” he said. “I've witnessed that as a friend, and now she gets to share that with so many more people.”

He described how she’s returning to a more grounded version of herself, something he’s noticed throughout their decade-long friendship.

“Shooting with Meghan, it just feels like we're two friends hanging out, you know?” the photographer added.

“It doesn't feel like this giant production, and there are all these different people weighing in.

“It's just a really nice moment for us to have together to capture authentic, genuine moments."