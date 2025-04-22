Ben Affleck 'crushing on' THIS 'Euphoria' star after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck as his eyes set on a young 'Euphoria' star

Euphoria beauty Sydney Sweeney is single after her split with fiancé Jonathan Davino, and one of the Hollywood stars ready to date her is Ben Affleck.

Sweeney was set to tie the knot with Davino in May, but called it off recently, and attended her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding right after it, which reignited rumors of romance between the two young stars.

However, since her romance with Glen isn’t confirmed, Ben, whose divorce from Jennifer Lopez was finalized this year, is in line to date the actress.

"Ben has been crushing on Sydney for a while," a source said, per Radar Online. "Just like nearly every other man in the world, he thinks she's incredibly hot and he'd love a chance to take her out."

"He swears his interest goes beyond her looks. She's already making moves in Hollywood as a producer, and he thinks that's incredibly impressive," shared the mole.

"He's heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine, so he's very eager to meet her and see for himself," the tipster added.

The source claimed Ben has been “making it known he's intrigued by her.”

"He's been asking around and putting it out there that he wants to get an introduction," the mole added.

The tipster also noted that for Ben Affleck, who has battled addiction to alcohol and drugs, Sydney Sweeney’s alcohol-free lifestyle is also a big positive.