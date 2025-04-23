Katie Maloney breaks silence on 'Vanderpump Rules' cast shakeup

Katie Maloney has recently shared her honest thoughts on the new cast of the Vanderpump Rules reboot.

The former star of the Bravo reality show opened up about the change in casting during an appearance on the first episode of her ex-husband Tom Schwartz‘s new podcast, Detox Retox.

“I was ready to walk away but it doesn’t mean [I] don’t care about our show and the legacy that we brought to it,” said Katie

“I feel like this isn’t against any of them,” shared the 28-year-old actress. “I don’t know them but it just feels cheap to me. It feels cheap and I don’t like cheap.”

The actress reiterated that her opinion does not mean bashing any of the new cast.

“To me it just feels like it’s going try to have the same flavor, the same everything…. When you try to replicate the recipe just based off of taste, you can’t do it,” said Katie .

Last year, Katie dismissed rumours that the Vanderpump Rules cast demanded more money to return.