 
Geo News

Katie Maloney breaks silence on 'Vanderpump Rules' cast shakeup

Katie Maloney shares her honest thoughts on the new cast of the 'Vanderpump Rules' reboot

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 23, 2025

Katie Maloney breaks silence on Vanderpump Rules cast shakeup
Katie Maloney breaks silence on 'Vanderpump Rules' cast shakeup

Katie Maloney has recently shared her honest thoughts on the new cast of the Vanderpump Rules reboot.

The former star of the Bravo reality show opened up about the change in casting during an appearance on the first episode of her ex-husband Tom Schwartz‘s new podcast, Detox Retox.

“I was ready to walk away but it doesn’t mean [I] don’t care about our show and the legacy that we brought to it,” said Katie

“I feel like this isn’t against any of them,” shared the 28-year-old actress. “I don’t know them but it just feels cheap to me. It feels cheap and I don’t like cheap.”

The actress reiterated that her opinion does not mean bashing any of the new cast.

“To me it just feels like it’s going try to have the same flavor, the same everything…. When you try to replicate the recipe just based off of taste, you can’t do it,” said Katie .

Last year, Katie dismissed rumours that the Vanderpump Rules cast demanded more money to return.

Minka Kelly to leave Hollywood for her 'backup' profession?
Minka Kelly to leave Hollywood for her 'backup' profession?
Ben Affleck admits being in a competition with Jennifer Garner daughter Violet
Ben Affleck admits being in a competition with Jennifer Garner daughter Violet
Lizzo reveals how she's dealing with anxiety
Lizzo reveals how she's dealing with anxiety
Ben Affleck's hidden motivation to support Jennifer Lopez new movie exposed
Ben Affleck's hidden motivation to support Jennifer Lopez new movie exposed
Meghan Markle hit with shocking plagiarism allegations once again
Meghan Markle hit with shocking plagiarism allegations once again
Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding
Joan Vassos makes shock admission about Chock Chapple's wedding
Carlos Santana calls off San Antonio concert due to THIS reason
Carlos Santana calls off San Antonio concert due to THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez turns to Janet Jackson for support: Report
Jennifer Lopez turns to Janet Jackson for support: Report