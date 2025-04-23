Queen Mary helping Kate Middleton for major future role?

Queen Mary of Denmark is reportedly helping Princess of Wales Kate Middleton prepare for her ascent to the throne amid King Charles new plans for his abdication.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Woman’s Day.

The royal source claims King Frederik’s wife has become a close friend of Kate and is helping her prepare for her ascent to the throne.

“Kate values the input of Anne, Sophie and Camilla, but she’s also been leaning on the Queen of Denmark,” the source says.

“Mary’s made herself available to Kate every week for a catch-up. She knows exactly how she feels.”

The report also claims, citing palace insiders, that King Charles is busy working on ensuring the transition of son Prince William and beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to their new roles as heads of state as smooth as possible.

King Charles has formed a close bond with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton and the monarch is giving as much guidance as the Princess of Wales needs as she steps up as queen of Britain.