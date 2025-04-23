 
'Andor' creator gets honest about S2 shocking scene

'Andor' creator Tony Gilroy explains the scene in season two involving Bix Caleen

Lifestyle News Desk
April 23, 2025

In season two of episode three in Andor, a shocking scene appeared: an Imperial officer tried to force himself on Bix Caleen, played by Adria Arjona.

The scene is a far cry from what generally is a family-friendly Star Wars universe.

Despite some backlash, Tony Gilroy, the series creator, held his ground, explaining in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that in war-like situations, rape is not uncommon.

“I get one shot to tell everything I know — or can discover, or that I’ve learned — about revolution, about battles, with as many incidents and as many colors as I can get in there, without having [the story] tip over,” he added.

The creator continued, “I mean, let’s be honest, man: The history of civilization, there’s a huge arterial component of it that’s rape. All of us who are here — we are all the product of rape. I mean armies and power throughout history [have committed rape]."

"So to not touch on it, in some way … It just was organic and it felt right, coming about as a power trip for this guy. I was really trying to make a path for Bix that would ultimately lead to clarity — but a difficult path to get back to clarity," Tony concluded.

Andor season two first three episodes are airing on Disney+.

