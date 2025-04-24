 
Scott Disick reveals 'bad things' he regrets doing on TV

Scott Disick confesses 'entertaining' things he regrets doing on reality TV

Lifestyle News Desk
April 24, 2025

Scott Disick is opening up about his time on reality TV, particularly moments he regrets.

The Kardashians star, 41, was on stage at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event on Tuesday where he was seemingly asked about the things he regrets doing on the show.

“I don't think I've said that many bad things. I've just done a lot of bad things,” the dad-of-three began.

“I probably should have never stuffed that money in that man's mouth,” he then recalled, referring to the infamous Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 4 incident in which he told a waiter to “shut your f****** mouth,” while shoving a $100 bill into his mouth.

“I probably shouldn't have invited girls on vacation while we were on vacation,” he continued, seemingly referring to when he invited a girl back to his hotel room while on a family vacation with then-partner Kourtney Kardashian in Costa Rica.

Scott reiterated his regret over the things, admitting “I've done a lot of bad things, but they were entertaining, I guess.”

Khloé Kardashian, who was also onstage with him, had her fair share of regrets from her reality TV career.

“I cringe when I have to see me naked in a bath of candy,” she said of making a “love tape” for then-husband Lamar Odom.

