Penn Badgley exposes reality of 'Gossip Girl' fame

Penn Badgley makes rare comment on 'Gossip Girl' fame

Penn Badgley has just now exposed the challenges that he faced while filming Gossip Girl.

While appearing on Call Her Daddy podcast, the You actor candidly discussed how the series’ popularity had impacted his life.

"There are many differences between film and television,” he began by saying. “One of them is that when you do a film, you do it once, you know? And you kind of give it your all and then you move on, whether you want to or not, you do. When you do a television show, you're doing it constantly."

The Hollywood actor got fame for portraying the character of Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012.

"What starts to happen when you're in this one role for a long time, the aspect of celebrity being a part of it, a huge part of it, there is not enough separation, I think, for anybody," he added.

At that time, when the show premiered Badgley was 21-year-old, he faced emotional challenges to identify his individual personality with the role.

Before concluding, the 38-year-old actor shared, "Like, what people seemed to think of Dan seemed to be what people thought of me. And now I had enough sense, enough intelligence, enough self-worth...like I wasn't losing myself, but it bothered me."

For those unversed, during early season of the series, he was in an on-and-off relationship with the co-star, Blake Lively, from 2007 to 2010.