Photo: Denise Richards facing embarrassing situation amid money woes: Source

Denise Richards is reportedly going through financial woes.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, Denise is worried about the rating of her show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

“Denise had very high hopes for this show, she genuinely thought people would tune in,” spilled a source.

They went on to note, “Because there has always been so much interest in her private life and her dynamic with Charlie [Sheen] and their daughters.”

“She really can’t understand why the viewers haven’t flocked to the show, she really thought it was going to be a slam dunk,” the insider also continued.

“It’s all blown up in her face and she’s having to deal with Brooke Mueller going around complaining she hasn’t been paid,” the insider went on to reveal.

They also remarked, “It’s extremely embarrassing, because she knows there are plenty of people rooting for her to fail.”

“Her old Housewives enemies are being very petty and taking a lot of joy in her low ratings, which of course is tough to swallow,” the source concluded.