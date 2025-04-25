King Charles, Queen Camilla: Inside monarch's loving relationship with wife

King Charles, Queen Camilla still going strong after years of companionship

King Charles and Queen Camilla still enjoy a committed and loving relationship after 20 years of marriage.

According to those close to the monarch and Queen Consort, they are a grounded and affectionate couple, committed to maintaining strong family bonds despite the demands of royal life.

Speaking with Closer Weekly, former royal gardener Jack Stooks said the couple’s happiness is evident in their day-to-day interactions.

Stooks said he believes the monarchy is in steady hands with Charles and Camilla, and went on to describe them as approachable and caring individuals.

“We see them together, and we see them still happy,” said Stooks.

He added, “Camilla still has her family home where her children were [brought] up. Charles has his family home where his children were [brought] up.”

“They are able to entertain their own children in their own homes,” he said of the couple and their children from previous marriages.

“To meet with them face-to-face and have completely normal conversations is quite an unbelievable feeling.

“The longer you [work for them] it just becomes normal. That’s what’s so nice about it. You realize that they are just people who care about other people.”