Salma Hayek reveals how Penélope Cruz helped her make it in Hollywood

Salma Hayek recalls how difficult it was for her to land roles in Hollywood in the 1990s as an actress from Mexico

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 26, 2025

Salma Hayek has said she will forever be grateful to Penélope Cruz for helping her make it to Hollywood.

In a new interview with Italian publication IO Donna, the 58-year-old actress recalled how difficult it was for her to land roles in Hollywood in the 1990s as an actress from Mexico.

“In the 1990s, there were no roles for Latinos, I had to fight for every opportunity,” revealed Salma.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star further said, “It's true, luckily I was able to count on a community of extraordinary women at my side. Penélope Cruz ... We were refuge and strength for each other.”

"Female solidarity has been my strength, my inspiration, my safe space. Without this network, I don't know if I would have had the same resilience,” she added. “I think that friends are food for the soul, you learn from each other's courage."

For those unversed, Salma began her career in Hollywood in 1995 with the action film Desperado. She played the lead role in the movie opposite Antonio Banderas.

