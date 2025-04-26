Josh Randor opens up about fan backlash over 'HIMYM' character Ted's actions

Josh Randor addresses fan backlash over 'HIMYM' character Ted's actions

Josh Randor is reminding fans that he’s not his How I Met Your Mother character Ted Mosby.

The How I Met Your Mother actor reflected on the hate he gets from fans over his character’s choices in the show.

“Maybe I’m robbing us of our own mystique or something, but How I Met Your Mother was a really scripted show. That’s why when people want to get mad like around something Ted did, I was like, ‘Dude, I was contractually obligated to do those things. This is my job,’” he said on a new episode of his podcast How We Made Your Mother.

Josh also revealed that he had no creative control over what happened in the show.

“This is my job to be truthful and bring this stuff to life. And it wasn’t my job to hijack the script and say, ‘You know what? I think [this] should really happen,’” he added.

This comes after the actor discussed his character’s shenanigans with Barney Stinson (played by Neil Patrick-Harris) with co-creator Craig Thomas.

“I find it, like, so, like, poignant and moving in a way to watch how needy Barney is in these early episodes. Like, more so than I remember,” Thomas explained.

“He just wants Ted to think his idea is cool and go along with it. That's it. He just wants Ted's approval,” he added.

Josh agreed, saying, “I had the experience watching it where I felt like, ‘I wish Ted was a little more game, and I wish Barney would be a little less excited.’ ”

Josh Radnor played Ted in all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother.