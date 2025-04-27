 
Prince William, Kate Middleton kids are ‘full of personality‘

Prince William and Kate Middleton greatly focus on their children

Lifestyle News Desk
April 27, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are their true selves when it’s bedtime, says their nanny.

Caroline Redgrave, who spent five years with Princess - George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, seven, revealed the couple’s children are ‘full of personality.’

“You get to know them in those quiet evening hours,” she reveals. “That’s when they’re most relaxed

“And it’s also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful and full of personality.”

Caroline continues: “We always kept to a familiar structure of a warm bath, quiet play, stories and then bed,” she says. 

“It was designed to help them unwind slowly. 

“The routine was the same, no matter what had gone on in the day.”

“We never used harsh products or anything with strong fragrances,” Caroline tells about the kids’ bath time.

“Their skin routines were really simple, very natural. No chemicals, no fuss. Just warm water, a soft cloth, and plant-based wash.”

“There was no screen time in the evenings,” Carole says. “It was all about slowing everything down.”

