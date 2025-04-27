 
Hailee Steinfeld addresses 'natural connection' with Michael B. Jordan

Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan star alongside each other in new project, 'Sinners'

Lifestyle News Desk
April 27, 2025

Photo: Hailee Steinfeld addresses 'natural connection' with Michael B. Jordan

Hailee Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan have reportedly become close friends.

In a new chat with Collider, the actress hailed Michael B. Jordan’s ability to pull of two characters, a pair of twin brothers, in new project, Sinners.

For those unversed, Michael B. Jordan portrays Smoke and Stack, whereas Hailey’s character Mary serves as Stack’s primary romantic interest.

Elaborated on Michael B. Jordan's distinct portrayals, the acting sensation addressed that she was impressed by his energy on set, which clearly indicated which twin he was embodying.

"One thing that I was fascinated by the entire time was that he would walk on the set as one twin, and it was clear as day who he was and what we were doing," she began.

In addition to this, Hailey claimed that she felt a stronger connection with Jordan when he was in character as Stack.

"He and I actually talk about this all the time, how there was this natural connection and draw that I would have with Michael as Stack,” she continued.

“And then, when he'd come on set as Smoke, I didn't really interact with him very much. He was with Wunmi (Mosaku)," the actress remarked in conclusion, referencing the actress who played Smoke's partner, Annie.

