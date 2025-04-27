 
Geo News

King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence after tragic attack in Vancouver

King Charles and Queen Camilla release emotional statement after 'dreadful attack'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 27, 2025

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘saddened’ after tragic loss in Vancouver
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘saddened’ after tragic loss in Vancouver

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released a statement after ‘dreadful attack’ in Vancouver.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted an emotional message on behalf of the King and Queen.

Addressing the tragic attack in Vancouver during the Filipino community's special festival, King Charles stated, “Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada. Charles R,” the statement further read.

It is worth mentioning that during the attack at least nine people have been reportedly killed.

“Nine people have been killed after a man drove an SUV into a crowd at an event put on by the city's Filipino community,” BBC reported.

Kenneth Branagh says Tom Cruise's skills are brutally 'underestimated'
Kenneth Branagh says Tom Cruise's skills are brutally 'underestimated'
Ben Affleck wants to make movie with Jennifer Garner?
Ben Affleck wants to make movie with Jennifer Garner?
Insider gets honest about Jon Bon Jovi's feelings towards Millie Bobby Brown
Insider gets honest about Jon Bon Jovi's feelings towards Millie Bobby Brown
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Virginia Giuffre's death
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Virginia Giuffre's death
Jeremy Renner recalls a split second that nearly killed him
Jeremy Renner recalls a split second that nearly killed him
Meghan Markle's always separating Prince Harry with her ‘kid in the candy store' vibe
Meghan Markle's always separating Prince Harry with her ‘kid in the candy store' vibe
David Tennant responds to J.K. Rowling's views on 'woman' definition ruling
David Tennant responds to J.K. Rowling's views on 'woman' definition ruling
John Lithgow gets honest about Roald Dahl's legacy
John Lithgow gets honest about Roald Dahl's legacy