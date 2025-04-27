King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence after tragic attack in Vancouver

King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘saddened’ after tragic loss in Vancouver

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released a statement after ‘dreadful attack’ in Vancouver.

The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted an emotional message on behalf of the King and Queen.

Addressing the tragic attack in Vancouver during the Filipino community's special festival, King Charles stated, “Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada. Charles R,” the statement further read.

It is worth mentioning that during the attack at least nine people have been reportedly killed.

“Nine people have been killed after a man drove an SUV into a crowd at an event put on by the city's Filipino community,” BBC reported.