'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jiggly Caliente passes away at 44

Jiggly Caliente, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star, breathes her last at 44

Jiggly Caliente, RuPaul's Drag Race star, has passed away at the age of 44.

As per her family’s statement on Instagram, Bianca Castro, who was famous as Caliente, departed from life on Sunday, April 27, after her leg was amputated due to “severe infection.”

The statement began, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente. Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

Caliente’s family went on to describe her as “a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy,” adding that she “touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

The Filipino-American singer and actress’ “legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.”

“She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered,” the statement concluded.

Notably, the news of Caliente’s demise came after her family proclaimed on April 24 that she was suffering a “serious health setback” and got her right leg amputated because of a deadly infection.

The family further shared that Vermelho Monet actress would neither serve as a judge on the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines nor would she be attending any sort of public events.

It is pertinent to mention that Caliente rose to fame on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011.