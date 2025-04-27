 
Martin Freeman shares his way of dealing with 'annoying' fans

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 27, 2025

Fans can be annoying sometimes, and Martin Freeman, known for his Sherlock and The Hobbit roles, has, in his words, had a fair share of experience with them.

So, how does he deal with them?

On Sunday's BBC One show with Laura Kuenssberg, Martin answered the question. He revealed he was “tailed, occasionally, people follow you around, sometimes, and they think you don’t know, and of course you do know.”

The Fargo star continued, "You can call them fans,” adding, "It's just people who want to follow you around.”

"(It's) not scary, more annoying, I suppose... it's annoying because they think you don't know they're doing it,” the British actor added.

Often, Martin said, "I do just turn around and go 'look, what do you want?' And they're like, 'how did you know? (And I say) 'Like because you've been doing it for half an hour and you're not in MI6.'"

Besides this approach, the year-old said he sometimes tries to “reason with people” and shares that he’s “not a prop.”

