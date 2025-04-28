Prince Harry's quiet discontent grows as Meghan thrives among celebrities

Prince Harry’s hidden struggle with fame laid bare

Prince Harry has started to feel increasingly disconnected from his new Hollywood life, despite living in a £21.7 million mansion with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a close friend, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, misses his old life and struggles to fit into the Californian lifestyle.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider said of Harry that he “has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates.”

“Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he'd really suit the Californian lifestyle? No. Now we've seen it all play out, what has that left him with?

“On the surface, an enviable lifestyle — but for the Harry I know, I can't imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up.”

Of Meghan, who grew up around TV sets and spent six years acting in the US show Suits, the insider said she is completely at home in the world of showbiz.

“Harry has done his best to embrace the Hollywood schmoozing scene and he still does to a degree, but it’s by no means top of his priority list,” they continued.

“He’ll go along with it by attending the occasional event, enjoy a drink at a private members club in Hollywood and make nice with the celebrity friends who pop over to visit from time to time.

“But fitting into that scene has been an increasing challenge. Meghan’s like a kid in a candy store when she’s around the big names, she lives and breathes this stuff.”