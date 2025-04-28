 
Geo News

Prince Harry's quiet discontent grows as Meghan thrives among celebrities

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling increasingly disconnected from his new Hollywood life

By
Web Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Prince Harry’s hidden struggle with fame laid bare
Prince Harry’s hidden struggle with fame laid bare

Prince Harry has started to feel increasingly disconnected from his new Hollywood life, despite living in a £21.7 million mansion with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a close friend, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, misses his old life and struggles to fit into the Californian lifestyle.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider said of Harry that he “has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates.”

“Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he'd really suit the Californian lifestyle? No. Now we've seen it all play out, what has that left him with?

“On the surface, an enviable lifestyle — but for the Harry I know, I can't imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up.”

Of Meghan, who grew up around TV sets and spent six years acting in the US show Suits, the insider said she is completely at home in the world of showbiz.

“Harry has done his best to embrace the Hollywood schmoozing scene and he still does to a degree, but it’s by no means top of his priority list,” they continued.

“He’ll go along with it by attending the occasional event, enjoy a drink at a private members club in Hollywood and make nice with the celebrity friends who pop over to visit from time to time.

“But fitting into that scene has been an increasing challenge. Meghan’s like a kid in a candy store when she’s around the big names, she lives and breathes this stuff.”

Prince Harry's solo missions signal new chapter away from Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry's solo missions signal new chapter away from Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle flaunts Lili's long, ginger hair in new photo: Picture video
Meghan Markle flaunts Lili's long, ginger hair in new photo: Picture
'On Swift Horses' star Daisy Edgar Jones and director explain THAT ending
'On Swift Horses' star Daisy Edgar Jones and director explain THAT ending
Ron Howard confesses his daughter Bryce outshines him in THIS area
Ron Howard confesses his daughter Bryce outshines him in THIS area
Grim details of Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's last days revealed
Grim details of Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa's last days revealed
Anna Kendrick reacts to 'Pitch Perfect' costar Rebel Wilson's love life
Anna Kendrick reacts to 'Pitch Perfect' costar Rebel Wilson's love life
Blake Lively debuts bold new look amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively debuts bold new look amid legal battle with Justin Baldoni
How long could Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial last? Expert reveals
How long could Sean 'Diddy' Combs's trial last? Expert reveals