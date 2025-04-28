Khloe Kardashian says she was pushed to relive father's death on camera

Khloe Kardashian reveals unexpected outcome after a producer forced painful family talk

Khloe Kardashian opened up about her father Robert Kardashian Sr.'s death and how she overcame the resentment she had after her dad's untimely passing.

On Wednesday, April 23 episode of Khloe in Wonderland, Khloe revealed that she was “incredibly angry” about her father's dismal and did not resolve it for three years until she was asked to talk about it in one of the episodes of her family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

During season one of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in 2007, almost three years after Robert's death at 59 due to esophageal cancer, Khloe revealed that a producer of the show forced her to talk about her father.

“I was so annoyed at this producer,” Khloe recalled, who was only 19 when Robert passed away. “I was like, ‘Why are they making me sit in this dark room and talk about something I don’t wanna talk about?’"

However, as per Khloe, the whole conversation came out with unexpected results, as it made her “let go of all of (this) guilt and anger.”

“It was as if a house got lifted off of me after that conversation,” she shared. “I was kicking and screaming while doing it, but as soon as I had that conversation — that was the last time that I cried when talking about my dad, in a bad way.”

“Now I can talk about my dad with smiles and happiness and admiration and understanding," she added.