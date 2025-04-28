 
Jason Statham's wife responds to age gap between them

April 28, 2025

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gets candid about the age gap with Jason Statham
Jason Statham and his wife, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have an age gap of 20 years. But the Transformers actress said this difference doesn’t concern her.

In an interview with The Times, the model shared a rare insight into her family: "I'm committed to my family. I value the family unit and he's just been such an incredible person in my life. We take each day as it comes.”

She continued, “There's a lot of love and fun and humour, and we just try to make it work.”

“Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on. I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right?”

“My happiness is not in his hands. I just try to do my part,” the actress added.

Jason and Rosie, meanwhile, have not tied the knot yet. They had been engaged since 2016.

So, on marriage, she said, "Maybe one day. It's not something that's ever been massively important to me.”

“Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key,” Rosie concluded.

