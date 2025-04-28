Kim Kardashian found giving 'Princess Diana vibes' during beach getaway

Kim Kardashian's beach style statement sparks influencer, fans reactions

Kim Kardashian's recent beach outing just drove netizens into a frenzy for wearing diamonds and sapphires on foot.

Shortly after the 44-year-old reality star shared pictures from the tropical outing with her family, one photo of her wearing three expensive anklets got everyone talking.

An influencer and jewelry expert Julia Chafe even posted a video about it in admiration—who found the SKIMS founder to be giving "Princess Diana vibes."

"She stacked four anklets on top of each other, added a tennis anklet, a pink sapphire, and [a] diamond anklet that gave off major Princess Diana vibes, each sapphire probably around three carats, which is bigger than a lot of engagement rings out there," Chafe noted.

The influencer also took into account that the jewellery the mom-of-four was wearing "cost more than" a house.

Chafe continued, saying the audacity of wearing expensive jewellery on the beach is part of what makes the mother-of-four such a rare and remarkable person.

"The sheer audacity of wearing this much money on your foot at the beach is what makes Kim K so fabulous," Chafe said.

Chafe also noted the shift in Kim's style as she doubled down on her admiration for her jewellery evolution over the years.

"Kim getting into pink sapphires? Love it. She’s been all about diamonds and emeralds for so long, so it's exciting to see her shift to sapphires now."

The Kardashians star's extravagant style statement didn't appear to impress her fans that much.

"Remember when she said she wasn’t going to post her jewelry on social media bc she was robbed in Paris……..neither does she," one commented under her Instagram post.

Another wrote, "I’m waiting for a meme of her losing an anklet to show up," while a third joked, "Kim don’t [lose] them ankle bracelets now."