Paul Sculfor reveals his surprising connection with ex Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston surprisingly still in contact with her ex Paul Sculfor

Paul Sculfor has spilled the beans on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Aniston.

During an interview with Hello! the model and boxer candidly discussed that he is still in contact with the Friends actress.

“We still message now and then,” he said. “Obviously we’re all married and grown up now, so I just message like I message a lot of people – to say: ‘Hey, how are you doing? I hope everything’s fine.’ Friendly stuff.”

For those unversed, Sculfor briefly dated Aniston for nearly five months in 2007.

Meanwhile, he praised his wife Doctor Federica Amati, with whom he tied the knot in 2016.

“She’s brought a lot of light, fun and stability to my life, as well as a beautiful partnership. She’s Italian, from Rome, and she’s an academic but she’s got this beautiful, natural, spiritual calm side to her. She’s just naturally a loving person who radiates kindness,” he told the outlet.

Recalling when the British model met with his ladylove on Valentine’s Day, a decade ago. He realised that they were supposed to be together because they have the same values and both wanted to be good parents.

Before concluding, the 54-year-old model shared, “Feds is academic and smart, so the schooling is left to her. I do a lot of adventure stuff with the girls.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple share two children, a daughter and a son.