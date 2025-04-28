Khloe Kardashian recalls her pain after dad Rob's death being being ‘forced' into chats

Khloe Kardashian recounts the pain of losing her dad while on reality TV

Khloe Kardashian recently sat down with a grief expert named David Kessler and got honest about what it was like to discuss her late father Rob Kardashian when she was only 19-years-old, that too with an audience.

She recounted the entire experience on an episode of Khloe in Wonderland and started by saying, “For about three years, I was incredibly angry."

Because “I was filming my show, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', and in season one, I remember one of my producers was making me do an interview about my dad ‘cause I wouldn’t talk about my dad.’ Even though “at that time, if I spoke about him, I would just break down," she recalled.

For those unversed, Rob passed away at the age of 59, on September 2003, due to esophageal cancer.

During her trip down memory lane Khloe also said, “It was as if a house got lifted off of me after that conversation.

She even recalled “kicking and screaming while doing it” and added that “as soon as I had that conversation, that was the last time that I cried when talking about my dad, in a bad way ...”

But while talking to the expert she did later admit that “I let go of all of this guilt and anger" now and "I can talk about my dad with smiles and happiness and admiration and understanding.”

It was at this point where she also concluded everything and added, “I say people need to do this in their own time, in their own way, so I wish you would have had more choice in that ... [But] somehow the camera, the audience, became a safe place for you to talk.”