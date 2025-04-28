Kris Jenner pushing Kim for a custody battle against Kanye West: ‘Fire-and-brimstone!'

Kris Jenner wants Kanye West taken to court for North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm

It appears Kris Jenner has been pushing her daughter to ‘go for the jugular’ and take on Kanye West in a custody battle for North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

Their motives have been explained by a source who started the topic off by branding Kanye a ‘danger’ to his children.

The inside spoke to RadarOnline about this and explained, “She has so much dirt on him that if she spills, there's no question he'll lose his custody rights.”

And “the only reason she has held back so far is because she's worried that going to war could hurt her kids, who still adore their dad,” the source explained.

But it seems their momager has ‘lost all patience’ with her ex son-in-law and “that excuse made sense at one point, but Kris isn't buying it anymore.” Because “he's gone way too far.”

Now “Kris is begging Kim to wake up and realize that it's time to go at him with guns blazing” and it seems Kim agrees.

Reason being, “Kim is threatening to expose everything all the dark, disturbing and down-right reckless behavior she has witnessed over the years, especially the stuff that has put their kids in harm's way. And Kris is egging her on.”

“As far as she's concerned, Kim's making a huge mistake by not throwing everything she's got into defeating him ASAP.” And also “she's telling Kim she needs to harden her heart and stop showing him mercy, because he doesn't deserve it.”

In the eyes of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, “not only is he a danger to the kids, the message her inaction is sending to the world has the potential to damage their brand. Kris wants her to go full fire-and-brimstone on him.”

For those unversed, Kanye has been embroiled in a number of reckless behaviours. The biggest being his antisemitic rants on X, as well as his decision to connect his daughter North West with men like Andrew and Tristan Tate as well as getting her a cameo on l Sean "Diddy" Combs’ new track.