 
Geo News

Alexander Payne to take up the role of jurer for Venice Film Festival

Alexander Payne joins the jury list for the upcoming Venice Film Festival

By
Reuters
|

April 28, 2025

 
Alexander Payne poses with the nominee plaque at the 76th Annual DGA (Directors Guild of America) Awards in Beverly Hills / REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Alexander Payne poses with the nominee plaque at the 76th Annual DGA (Directors Guild of America) Awards in Beverly Hills / REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Alexander Payne named next jury member for the Venice Film Festival

U.S. director Alexander Payne will head the main competition jury at this year's Venice Film Festival, the organisers said on Monday.

Payne's films, including the comedies The Holdovers, Sideway andThe Descendants, have been nominated for a total 24 Oscars, including four times for Best Picture and three times for Best Director.

He has won twice for Best Adapted Screenplay.

"It's an enormous honour and joy to serve on the jury at Venice. Although I share a filmmaker's ambivalence about comparing films against one another, I revere the Venice Film Festival's nearly 100-year history of loudly celebrating film as an art form," Payne said in a statement.

The 82nd Venice Film Festival, held on the lagoon city's Lido island, will run from August 27 to September 6. The movies in competition will be announced in July.

Payne's 2017 comedy Downsizing opened the festival in 2017.

