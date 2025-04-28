 
Sally Jessy Raphael breaks silence on working in male-dominated industry

'Sally Jessy Rides!' star gets brutally honest about working as a mother in an 'all-male world'

April 28, 2025

Sally Jessy Raphael shares bleak side of working in an 'all-male world'

Sally Jessy Raphael has opened up about being a working mother in an “all-male world” during her early days in the entertainment world.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 90-year-old American retired talk show host and actress discussed navigating her storied career from being a famous name in journalism and Hollywood to being a mother to her three children.

For the unversed, Raphael shares her two children, Allison Vladimir and Andrea Vladimir, with her first ex-husband, Andrew Vladimir, while she shares Jason Soderlund with her second ex-husband, Karl Soderlund.

Articulating her thoughts, the beloved daytime talk show host said, "Well, there weren't many of us."

She added, "Most women in the 50s were stay-at-home moms. And so a working woman was either single or interesting. It was difficult. It was an all-male world.”

"They got paid much more than I ever got paid, and you never met another woman," The Addams Family star noted, referring to her male colleagues.

"There just weren't women out there. Even in Puerto Rico, I was the only woman doing radio and television. I was the morning woman, but I didn't think of myself as a woman. I just thought of getting a job and earning some money. So that's the way [I did it],” Sally Jessy Raphael stated.

