What went down with Kate Middleton's Closer photos?

Kate Middleton on Tuesday accompanied her husband Prince William to Scotland where the couple's set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

The trip is a rare joint public outing for the couple since Kate underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer, for which she is now in remission.

Rather than marking the occasion at home, the Prince and Princess of Wales, one of the world's most glamorous couples with Hollywood star appeal, returned to Scotland for a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona, part of the Hebrides archipelago off the west coast.

British media reported that following their official duties, they would spend their anniversary at a small, isolated self-catered cottage on Mull, famed for its dramatic and beautiful scenery.

Multiple pictures of the couple were shared on their Instagram account upon their arrival.

It was couple's first appearance together since they returned from their Easter break.

During their break, the Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to France for a skiing trip and later William was seen with his son in Paris witnessing a football match.

A French publication also published photos of Kate and William together in its report on their skiing trip.

It was also during their visit to France when topless photographs of Kate Middleton were taken and later published by a local magazine.

The pictures of the Princess of Wales appeared in Closer magazine in France, while regional newspaper La Provence printed swimwear pictures in 2012.

William said the publication of topless photographs of his wife in a French magazine was "all the more painful" given his mother's experience with the paparazzi.

A statement from the then Duke of Cambridge was read at the French trial of six people accused of invasion of privacy and complicity.







