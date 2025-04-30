Kristin Cavallari's 9 years old daughter already eyes mom's jewelry empire

Kristin Cavallari reveals daughter’s want to take over her jewelry brand

Kristin Cavallari nine-year-old daughter is already dreaming big.

During the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest, the mom of three revealed that her daughter Saylor has been sharing with her friends that she is going to take her mom's jewelry brand, Uncommon James, in the future.

"She's been telling everybody. I think the whole school knows about it. When it came out, she actually had all of her little girlfriends over, and she gifted everyone the collection," Cavallari shared on her podcast.

The fashion designer and author went on to say, "And it's just been really fun for me to see how excited she is about this and to be able to do this. She has all the plans to take over Uncommon James one day, and I honestly do feel like she probably will because she is very into it for being nine years old."

"So this is just a proud mom moment," the proud mom added.

In addition to Saylor Cavallari is also mom to sons Jaxon, 10, and Camden, 12, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler.