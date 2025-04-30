Jason Sudeikis reveals his terms for a return to 'Ted Lasso'

Jason Sudeikis has officially confirmed his return to the season 4 of the sport comedy drama, Ted Lasso.

Following this, a source, who is close to the comedy actor, candidly discussed with Life & Style about his return despite him having said he was 'done' with the series.

Two years ago, he explained that he completed the series on his terms and now wanted to spend time with his children and also wanted to focus on making movies.

For those unversed, after seven-year long engagement, Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split in 2020. The former couple share two children, a son, Otis Alexander, and a daughter, Daisy Josephine.

Since season 3 generated almost 25 billion viewing minutes in total, the insider told the outlet, “Jason also saw that even six months after Lasso ended its run, it was still Apple’s most popular show and people were asking him about the character constantly.”

“As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it,” they added.

The cast members are reportedly confirmed to return include Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham.

“It took him a while, but he finally came around to the idea of making more, and then it took another full year for him,” the source said. “His fellow cast members and the other show creators to make new deals to return.”

Before concluding, the source revealed the pay of the actor by saying, “Jason is going to be TV’s highest paid actor when this show finally comes back on the air, and he should be taking home around $3 million per episode.”