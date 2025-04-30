 
Jenna Ortega reveals secret passion

Jenna Ortega opened up about a career path apart from acting

April 30, 2025

Jenna Ortega just admitted she secretly wants to release music!

Though the Wednesday star does not believe she has the “strength” to become a musician, but to satisfy the musical inspirations she has, the actress might just make records under an alias and never “acknowledge” those are her songs.

"I used to always think that I have thick skin, but the reason why I do what I do is because I’m sensitive. I don’t think that I have the strength to participate in the music industry,” she told The Weeknd for an interview with V magazine.

Jenna continued, " I do think if I ever did make music, it would be under an alias, and I wouldn’t talk about it. I wouldn’t acknowledge it, and it would just be for me.

"I would love to compose. I need to learn how to play the piano. It’s killing me that I don’t already, but it’s such an important part of a film, and it makes or breaks a premise and a story,” the Scream star confessed.

"I don’t know if it’s because I grew up in a crowded household, or my brain feels crowded, or what it is, but I just love sound. Silence, I’m not as big of a fan of,” she further stated, adding, "So, I would love to venture into that realm. Even if I didn’t release anything, or I didn’t score a film that I directed."

"With musicians, it’s supposed to be more of a portrait of themselves and who they are, and you guys are inspired by your personal lives. So are actors, but we hide behind these characters,” the 22-year-old said, drawing a comparison between musicians and actors.

"I think with the idea of celebrity, too, we put people on such a pedestal that I think the general public groups them in as this superior bunch, like everyone is supposed to have these superpowers or something, and it’s so uncalled for and makes no sense at all,” Jenna Ortega concluded. 

