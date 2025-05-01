Meghan Markle returns to royal narrative amid struggles with new projects

Meghan Markle revisits royal struggles as other projects lose momentum

Meghan Markle once said being part of the Royal family left her feeling suicidal and that she would do anything to protect her children’s privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex also mentioned she only wants to do work that gives her purpose and makes her feel fulfilled.

However, the Duchess’ fans were left confused by her recent actions, after it was revealed she still uses her royal title and showed her kids, Archie and Lilibet on social media.

Then, during her appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Meghan said her relationship with Prince Harry is stronger than ever and feels like a honeymoon now, even though they faced tough times

“But then we immediately went into the trenches together. Right out of the gate, like six months into dating,” she said.

“So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way.

“And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

Writing for The Sun, Charlotte Oliver noted, “But it seems that Meghan is under no illusion that her involvement with Harry and her estranged in-laws is what sells.”

She added, “Attempts at being a podcast host, philanthropist, children’s author, lifestyle influencer and cooking guru have not proved as popular as being an estranged royal.

“So it looks like she is reminding us again just what hardships she went through to get to where she is now.

“Her decision to resurrect old grievances comes as other projects flounder in the wake of her stepping away from her royal profile.”