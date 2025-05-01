'Flattered' A$AP Rocky makes heartfelt admission about his kids

A$AP Rocky credits his children for his creativity: 'Man, it's amazing'

A$AP Rocky has revealed that his sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months, are the reason for his creativity.

The 36-year-old American rapper whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers appeared on the latest episode of Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle’s podcast The Run-Through with Vogue, where he talked about how being a proud father of two children makes him creative.

Rocky said, "Being a father is my creative process now because I just embodied it as a whole. I never really had a role model or just an iconic figure, ... and I guess I'm that for people, and I didn't purposely try to do that, but I take it as a badge of honor. I'm so flattered and, you know, just being me that it can inspire people to actually do something that is considered good being a present active father."

He admitted, "I love that s****. For me, my dad was a proud dad. He taught me everything I know, especially how to be a gentleman and whatnot, so I was prepared to be a dad my whole life, man, you know? I'm ready, and I'm 36 going on 37, man. These clothes suit me well."

The Am I Dreaming singer, who shares both his sons with pop icon and Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna, went on to sing praises of his two boys.

He explained, “Man, it's amazing. Obviously, they [are] still growing into their personalities and stuff and developing, but it's amazing. To see them actually, like interact with each other and interact with me and with their mom. And it's it's amazing. It's beautiful.”

“It's something that you dream about, and when it happens, it's just like you [are] living your dream and that all jokes aside. And I hate to make it sound extra, ... but that's just how it is for me,” A$AP Rocky stated.